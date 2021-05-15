Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,224 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.70 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

