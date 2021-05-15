Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $184.20 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

