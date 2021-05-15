Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

NYSE:VNO opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.