Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,342 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

XEL opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

