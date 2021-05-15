Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,048,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $393.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

