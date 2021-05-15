Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $16,566,000. Michael B. Yongue increased its stake in Danaher by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 8,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR opened at $253.58 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $261.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

