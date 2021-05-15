DAOstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.19 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $13.19 million and $69,243.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,342.41 or 1.00391019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052671 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.45 or 0.00240572 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000897 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004531 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.