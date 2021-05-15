Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $103.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DDOG. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.61.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2,749.42 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,705,736.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,543,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,238.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock worth $122,000,086 over the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Datadog by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.