David J. Lesar Buys 50,000 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNP stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.