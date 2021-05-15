David P. Tusa Sells 16,100 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $269,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,149. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.17 million and a PE ratio of 233.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMED shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

