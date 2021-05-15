DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.200-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.00.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.41. The stock had a trading volume of 302,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 1 year low of $75.30 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.68.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. Analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $229,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,566.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,651 shares of company stock worth $4,209,646. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.