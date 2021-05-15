DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.93.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 796,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 178,699 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,883,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after purchasing an additional 197,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.