Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 31,087 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,087 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Heartland Express worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Heartland Express by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 89,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

