Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 73,748 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 45.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40,332 shares during the period. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weis Markets stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

