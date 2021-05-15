Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 515 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

