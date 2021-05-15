Decentraland (MANA) Price Reaches $1.27

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $166.62 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,376,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,487,221 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

