DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 20,000 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,146 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,480 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907,703 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,494,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,485,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

