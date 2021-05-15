DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Herc by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Herc by 40,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRI. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $114.74.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

