DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $16.09 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

