DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,696,000 after purchasing an additional 433,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,984,000 after acquiring an additional 778,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 663,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 40,876 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

