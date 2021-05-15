Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delcath Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $199,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Purpura bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $37,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,276.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delcath Systems by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,301,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

