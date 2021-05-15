Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

DROOF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deliveroo presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

DROOF stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.