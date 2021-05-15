Desjardins Increases InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to $17.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from $16.00 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IIPZF. CIBC raised their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $13.18 on Thursday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

