Desjardins Weighs in on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.65.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$43.25 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$44.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

