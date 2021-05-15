Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €116.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOR. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.88 ($124.56).

Shares of MOR stock opened at €68.20 ($80.24) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €61.66 ($72.54) and a 12-month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €74.45 and its 200 day moving average is €86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.67.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

