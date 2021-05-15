Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $283.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $237.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of -87.01 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.35. Carvana has a 1 year low of $86.53 and a 1 year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $14,782,457.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,032 shares of company stock valued at $265,650,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

