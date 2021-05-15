Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.74

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.74 and traded as high as $61.22. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 45,918 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPSGY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

