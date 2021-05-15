Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $1.3908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

