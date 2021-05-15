Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.08 ($57.74).

Shares of DWNI opened at €43.19 ($50.81) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.98.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

