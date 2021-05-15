Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$6.50. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dexterra Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.79.

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$389.21 million and a PE ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$6.84.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

