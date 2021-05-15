DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Market Cap Tops $4.28 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $4.28 million and $84,411.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $570.13 or 0.01197198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 38.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00093608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $253.73 or 0.00532786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.68 or 0.00234509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005133 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.29 or 0.01153434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.90 or 0.01228204 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

