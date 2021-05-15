Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns Buy Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,353.50 ($43.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £78.47 billion and a PE ratio of 69.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,175.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,984.58.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock valued at $852,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

