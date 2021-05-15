Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 3,325 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,353.50 ($43.81) on Thursday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,175.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,984.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The company has a market cap of £78.47 billion and a PE ratio of 69.86.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have bought a total of 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 over the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.