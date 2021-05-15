Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Baidu by 4,724.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 89,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 87,788 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Baidu by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 109,495 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $354.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.98.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

