Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $11.86 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,903 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 28,565 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.33 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.73 and its 200-day moving average is $175.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

