Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 592,167 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,167 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $62,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 531.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,301,000 after purchasing an additional 861,388 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PROG by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in PROG by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PROG by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $55.19 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRG. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

