Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Interstate BancSystem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,229.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 8,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $369,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,950. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

