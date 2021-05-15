Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,846 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $34,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 6,436.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,738,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after buying an additional 124,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.10.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 24.77%.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRI. B. Riley boosted their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.