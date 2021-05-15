Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 37,635 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,635 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $21,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $163.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.35 and its 200-day moving average is $150.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.98 and a 1 year high of $167.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on BR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

