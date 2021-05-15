Diamond Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00005828 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $34,106.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002421 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00117340 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,597,021 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

