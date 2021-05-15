Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGII. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

Shares of DGII traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $18.17. 186,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,928. The firm has a market cap of $618.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Digi International has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Digi International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Digi International in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

