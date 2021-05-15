Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

