Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Dillard’s stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.94) EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

