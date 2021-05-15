Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $179,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $358.08 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $222.88 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.38.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

