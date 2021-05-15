Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $163,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $33.25 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

