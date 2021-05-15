Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $175.96 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,943,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of Discover Financial Services worth $175,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AJO LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $121.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

