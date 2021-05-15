Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 442,481 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,481 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $172,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,738,000 after purchasing an additional 546,992 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,868,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,700,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,260,000 after purchasing an additional 466,897 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

Yum China stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

