Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $166,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCN opened at $142.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.82 and its 200 day moving average is $119.50. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

