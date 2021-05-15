Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 72,589 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.38% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $168,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KNX opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

