Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNHBY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNHBY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. 119,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. Dnb Asa has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.